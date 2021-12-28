Suspects wanted in vandalism of Gilbert high school

Two vandals were recently caught on surveillance video breaking into American Leadership Academy North High School in Gilbert.

GILBERT, Ariz. — While the students at American Leadership Academy North High School in Gilbert were on winter break enjoying the holiday – two grinches were caught on surveillance video breaking into the school on the night of Dec. 23.

“Right before the holidays these two individuals would break into the school and cause vandalism,” said Melody Hudson, director of marketing for Charter One, which manages the school. “Most notably in the cafeteria, they knocked down several of the items needed to prepare food for our kids. In addition, they also looked for areas within the gym to break in (and) vandalize items in that area.”

The individuals appear to be male but it’s unclear how old they are or who they are. The school said these two suspects struck the campus just a few weeks prior.

The school posted images of the two on their Facebook page in hopes someone might recognize them.

Hudson said the vandalism did not occur in any of the classrooms and security measures are in place.

“It is definitely an isolated incident," Hudson added. "We do want parents to know that their students are safe at our schools.”

American Leadership Academy North High School is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information – you’re asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

Up to Speed