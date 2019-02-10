PHOENIX — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men who stole from a USPS vehicle at a Circle K Monday evening.

The vehicle was parked at the Circle K near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road around 6:30 p.m. when the suspects stole postal property from it, according to USPS.

The two suspects were seen driving an older red Dodge pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 6 feet tall and 6-foot-4 with a medium build and a tattoo on his lower leg. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, shorts and a white and red baseball cap.

The other suspect is 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 with a thin build, a thin goatee and sleeve tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, shorts and a black and white baseball cap.

If you have any information, call 1-877-876-2455 and say “representative” when prompted. All information will be kept confidential.

If you encounter these men or know anything about them, do not try to capture them yourself.

