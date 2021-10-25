Suspects still on the loose in Glendale gas station shooting

One person was shot near 51st and Olive avenues, police said.

The shooting took place in a gas station parking lot near 51st and Olive avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police are still looking for the suspects in the shooting.

Officials have not released the condition of the victim, what led up to the shooting, or physical descriptions of the suspects.

