3 suspects captured after shooting, possible armed robbery in Mesa Friday night

Mesa police said the incident started as a reported shooting and ended with crash near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — Three suspects were captured by police after a reported crime spree in Mesa Friday night.

Mesa police said the incident started around 5:41 p.m. when officers responded to Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police said the victim told officers a car pulled up next to them and shot at their vehicle.

Police said three minutes later, the same suspects were allegedly involved in a reported armed robbery at Guerrero Rotary Park near 8th Avenue and Center Street.

Officers located the suspects and when they tried to pull their vehicle over, police said the suspects sped off, crashing their vehicle near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Police said the suspects got out of the vehicle and all ran in different directions. Mesa officers were able to apprehend all three suspects and take them into custody.

Police said one of the suspects, an adult male, had what officers believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Authorities said while officers were at the crash scene, a third victim approached officers and said the three suspects tried to rob them at 10th Avenue and Country Club Drive.

“Right now, it appears that all three suspects will be getting booked into jail,” said Mesa Detective Brandi George.

The suspects are not being identified at this time. Police said the other two suspects are minors under the age of 18.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mesa police.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.