Chandler police arrests suspected burglar again for another crime spree

Charles Payne was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglarizing several businesses. He was arrested for similar charges on Nov. 10.

A man suspected of burglarizing several Chandler businesses has been arrested again after he was charged with committing similar crimes one month earlier.

Charles Payne, 56, was arrested for the second time by Chandler police on Wednesday, exactly four weeks after he was taken into custody the first time.

Payne is accused of breaking into multiple restaurants and businesses near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. In some instances, the burglar allegedly stole money out of a cash register.

Chandler police said the burglaries happened shortly after Payne was released from custody after making his initial court appearance on separate burglary charges filed in November.

He was previously arrested on Nov. 10 for allegedly throwing rocks through the windows of businesses located along Arizona Avenue. Those criminal charges are still pending in court.

Payne is now facing additional criminal charges for the burglaries allegedly committed between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1.

PRESS RELEASE - Chandler Police Arrest Career Burglary Suspect Twice in One Month

A career burglary suspect has been arrested by CPD on multiple counts of commercial burglary for the second time in a month. #ChandlerSafe #ChandlerPD #ChandlerAz #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/O4wYbRKDOv — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) December 9, 2021

