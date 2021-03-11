Suspected serial burglar arrested by Chandler police

Charles Payne, 56, is accused of throwing rocks into the windows of local businesses during a two-day crime spree around Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing several businesses during a two-day crime spree. Charles Payne, 56, is suspected of throwing rocks through the windows of businesses located along Arizona Avenue on Wednesday.

Chandler police said Payne was seen exiting a Five Guys restaurant at about 3 a.m. after an officer noticed one of the building's windows had been damaged. Officers later discovered Payne allegedly broke into a car wash and a Sonic Drive-In earlier that morning, court records show.

Police said Payne was traced to three other burglaries reported Tuesday morning near Alma School and Queen Creek roads.

Payne was booked into the Maricopa County jail on five counts of third-degree burglary and may be facing additional charges. Court records show Payne was previously prosecuted in Maricopa County for burglary charges in 2010.

