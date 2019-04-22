PHOENIX — A man is facing charges after he left the scene of a crash Sunday morning that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Phoenix.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Moses Seth Tasco was driving a silver Chevrolet Cruz eastbound on McDowell Road when he ran a red light at 24th Street. Moses struck a motorcyclist who was traveling southbound and had a green light.

The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Carlos Ruben Martinez, suffered a severed leg and died at the hospital.

According to the court documents, witnesses saw Tasco get out of his car and say, "I hit him...I couldn't stop...I'm sorry...This isn't good...I got to go." Moses then ran away on foot to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot and jumped over a brick wall.

Police were able to locate Moses and arrest him. Four witnesses were called to confirm Moses was the man they saw get out of the Chevrolet Cruz and they all said he was.

According to the court documents, Moses had bloodshot, watery eyes and he was swaying while standing still. A blood test was taken to determine if Moses was impaired and he could face additional charges when those results come in.

Police obtained security footage from the 7-Eleven that showed the motorcyclist entering the intersection on a green light and the crash.