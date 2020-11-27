Suspected drunk driver causes fatal crash in Phoenix, police say

Investigators say the driver of a silver truck was speeding north bound on 16th Street and crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two cars.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a crash involving three cars that killed a man and caused a pregnant woman to have to go to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a crash near Buckeye Road and 16th Street at 8:40 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a silver truck, a man, was speeding north bound on 16th Street and crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a black sedan, driven by a pregnant woman, going south.

The driver of the truck continued north on 16th Street and again crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a silver sedan, driven by a man, just south of Buckeye Road.

The driver of the silver sedan died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the black sedan was not hurt, but she was taken to the hospital out of caution.

Investigators suspect the driver of the truck was impaired. Investigators said they smelled alcohol on him.

The area of 16th Street and Buckeye Road was closed.