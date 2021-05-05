Suspected East Valley serial rapist held on $500K bond

John Daly, a former Border Patrol agent accused of raping multiple women in the Valley, was arraigned Wednesday in Maricopa County several months after his arrest.

PHOENIX — The suspect investigators have dubbed the "East Valley serial rapist" was arraigned Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court on multiple charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

John Daly III, 58, is accused of raping multiple women between 1999 and 2001 in Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, and Bisbee.

Daly, a former Border Patrol agent, has been tied to at least three cases of sexual assault and may be responsible for others that took place more than two decades ago in the Valley, police said.

The suspect allegedly lived near where each assault took place at the time that they occurred. Each attack involved the suspect entering through an unlocked door or window of a victim's home. The victims ranged in age between 21 and 35.

Mesa police filed criminal charges against Daly in May after DNA testing identified him as a suspect. But the defendant was not extradited to Phoenix from Cochise County until this week.

Daly has been charged in Maricopa County with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of kidnapping. He's facing additional charges in Cochise County.

A judge set Daly's bond at $500,000 and his next court appearance will be Dec. 7.

