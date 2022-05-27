Suspected carjacker detained at Phoenix fire station

Court records show the suspect allegedly stole a young mother's vehicle shortly before climbing into another car at a Phoenix fire station.

PHOENIX — A suspected carjacker was arrested Thursday after they allegedly stole a car at gunpoint from a young mother and then attempted to steal another vehicle from a Phoenix fire station.

Court records show Joel Loza, 25, was taken into custody by police Thursday after a woman identified him as the suspect who stole her vehicle near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victim told police Loza was armed with a gun when he instructed her to exit her vehicle. The woman's 4-year-old daughter was also in the backseat.

After the mother and daughter exited, Loza allegedly drove off.

A short time later, a firefighter at a Phoenix fire station near Indian School Road and 63rd Avenue reported being approached by Loza who asked for help in treating a wound, court records show.

As the firefighter went inside the station to get some items, the suspect allegedly got into the firefighter's vehicle and was going through his property.

Fire station personnel detained Loza until police arrived and the suspect was arrested on charges of burglary, armed robbery, and attempted car theft.

