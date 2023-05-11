Suspected car thief in custody after police shooting in west Phoenix

The incident happened Thursday morning near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX — A suspected car thief is behind bars after a shooting involving Phoenix police Thursday morning.

Phoenix police said officers were driving in the area of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road when they found a pickup truck stopped in the roadway. The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Uriel Lozada, appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of the truck.

Officers could not wake him, so they asked for additional officers to assist them. During this time, they learned that the vehicle was reported stolen. Once the second unit arrived, officers pinned in the vehicle, which caused Lozada to wake up.

Lozada tried to drive off but could not since the pickup was blocked. He then got out of the pickup with a gun and ran off while pointing the gun at officers, police said

Officers used less-lethal tools to stop Lozada, but they were ineffective and he ran into a neighborhood where officers lost sight of him. Police said additional officers arrived to search for Lozada, and he was located on 91st Avenue just south of Lower Buckeye Road.

Authorities said officers gave Lozada commands to get on the ground and he reacted by pointing the firearm at officers and police fired their weapons.

After the shooting, Lozada ran off, and officers lost sight of him. Officers set up a perimeter around the neighborhood to search for Lozada who was eventually found in the backyard of a residence, where he was taken into custody with the assistance of less-lethal methods.

Police said there were no injuries to officers or any other community members.

Lozada was booked on multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on a police officer and theft of means of transportation.

91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road will remain restricted for the next several hours due to a police investigation. pic.twitter.com/7gZeKk19T4 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 11, 2023

