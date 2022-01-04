Suspect of felony warrant found hiding in attic of a Jerome home

Police said Allen Bermudez-Felix, was stopped for speeding when the officer found he had a felony warrant for aggravated assault and ran on foot from the scene.

Police said Allen Bermudez-Felix, 21, was stopped for speeding, he was going at 67 mph in a 35 mph zone, when the officer found out he had a felony warrant for aggravated assault.

Bermudez-Felix ran on foot from the traffic stop and officers engage in the pursuit, according to police.

The suspect went into a backyard of a home and authorities set a perimeter where it was believed Bermudez-Felix was hiding.

Officers from Yavapai Apache Nation, Arizona Game and Fish, Yavapai College, Jerome and Clarkdale helped with the search for Bermudez-Felix.

A SWAT team was sent after one of the homeowners from a duplex Bermudez-Felix was believed to be hiding at, had a loaded weapon in his house but the homeowner wasn’t there.

The authorities searched using a police canine, thermos heat sensor and deployed pepper balls, but the suspect was not found.

Marked units ended up leaving the area while some undercover officers stayed behind.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police said they received a call from a person who was not home but claimed that someone entered their residence, which was close to the previous one they had searched.

The homeowner got a notification from a RING doorbell camera, police said.

Authorities didn’t find an intruder but noticed signs that someone had entered the home.

At around the same time, residents from the previous home told police they could hear noises in their attic. So, they return to conduct another search.

During the search, police found that the heat sensor was giving them a slight heat reading in an abstracted corner of the attic.

An officer checked and was able to see what appeared to be a piece of Bermudez-Felix’s clothing.

After several commands were given and Bermudez-Felix did not comply. At that time, the officers cut through the ceiling exposing the suspect.

He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

