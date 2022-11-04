Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation

David Lohr was sentenced last week to supervised probation after pleading guilty to damaging products at local retail stores.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018.

A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation.

David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to criminal damage and adding harmful substances to food products, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Lohr was accused of visiting several Target stores in Phoenix, Chandler, and Tempe four years ago and tampering with various items.

Once Lohr was detained, Target reported removing all potentially impacted products from the local stores out of an abundance of caution.

Nobody reported getting sick as a result of consuming a product from one of the Target stores that Lohr visited, prosecutors say.

After he was released from custody in Maricopa County, the defendant committed similar crimes in California after he was spotted pouring bleach on various products at multiple supermarkets, according to the FBI.

Lohr was later sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for those offenses.

As a term of his plea agreement, Lohr was ordered to pay $390 in restitution to a local grocery store affected by the criminal damage. The defendant will also have to participate in a mental health evaluation as a term of his probation.

Up to Speed