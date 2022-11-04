Suspect who crashed into Chandler cop car was wanted for recent shooting

Authorities said Michael Tyner, who was wanted for a shooting at a local construction site, has been detained after hitting a police vehicle Monday afternoon.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details have surfaced regarding the circumstances that led to a wanted suspect crashing into an unmarked Chandler police vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police have identified Michael E. Tyner, 39, as the suspect who allegedly attempted to flee from Gila River police and later struck a police car in Chandler.

Court records show Tyner was wanted for questioning in regards to a recent shooting at a construction site near Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, Gila River police spotted a stolen vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident.

Officers proceeded to pursue the vehicle as it traveled north along Gilbert Road into Chandler.

Chandler's officers responded to assist in apprehending the suspect.

One officer positioned their unmarked car near the Gilbert and Riggs road intersection and got out to deploy stop sticks in the path of the fleeing suspect.

Body-worn camera footage released by Chandler police shows the officer dropping the stop sticks moments before Tyner allegedly drove through the intersection and struck the officer's car.

The officer can be seen diving out of the way to avoid possibly getting hit by the suspect's car.

"The suspect vehicle missed the officer by about 10 feet and struck the officer's patrol vehicle on the side," a police report states.

The officer sustained minor injuries. Tyner was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released, Chandler police said.

Tyner was taken into custody and booked on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, unlawful flight and vehicle theft.

