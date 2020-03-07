Suspect in string of Valley armed robberies shot, killed by armed bystander, police say

The suspect allegedly shot and killed a bystander during a robbery at a Circle K in Scottsdale before exchanging gunfire with another bystander.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two people, a suspected armed robber and an innocent bystander, are dead after an early morning robbery at a Circle K in Scottsdale, police say.

Scottsdale police responded to the Circle K at Indian School Road and 82nd Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

Investigators say a man held up the Circle K and shot at the clerk. The clerk ran out back. The clerk was not hurt.

During the robbery, a man walked into the store and was shot by the suspect. That man died, according to police.

After shooting the man, the suspect reportedly ran out of the store and fire several rounds at another bystander, hitting him. The bystander pulled a gun and shot back at the suspect. They exchanged fire.

The suspect was killed and the bystander was wounded. The bystander was taken to the hospital.

"We've had a pretty rough evening this evening in Scottsdale," Sgt. Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The suspect was allegedly connected to two other armed robberies in the Valley that took place Thursday night and Friday morning.

Investigators say a man matching the suspect's description robbed a Circle K near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The other robbery was at the Circle K on N. Country Club Drive and W. McLellan Road in Mesa at 2:15 a.m.

The suspect's description from witnesses and fired rounds found at the two previous scenes were consistent with the evidence found at the third scene, police say.

No injuries were reported at either of the two previous scenes.