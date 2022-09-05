Bodycam: Suspect tried to enter Chili's restaurant before Phoenix police shot him

The video shows two officers stopping a man holding a baseball-sized stone in a parking lot.

Edited video of a Phoenix police officer shooting a suspect earlier this month was released by the department on Monday.

Officers were originally called out to a shopping center near 7th Street and Bell Road on May 9 after getting 911 calls of a man breaking windows and throwing rocks and bottles at cars.

The video that was edited by the Phoenix Police Department shows two officers stopping a man holding a baseball-sized stone in a parking lot.

One officer was armed with a taser and started yelling at the man to drop the rock, but the suspect can be seen refusing to cooperate. Video from another officer showed him retrieving a shotgun loaded with beanbags from a squad car.

At that point, the man ran into a different shopping center while officers can be heard shouting at the man to stop.

The video shows the suspect hopping a fence onto the patio of a Chili’s restaurant. One officer warned the suspect against entering the restaurant and can be heard yelling, “do not go in there.”

At that point, the footage shows the man opening the door as the officer fired three shots from his handgun, and the man stumbled inside the restaurant while screaming.

Multiple officers swarmed the suspect and put handcuffs on him before giving him medical care.

He was taken to a hospital. No one else was hurt.

The investigation is still ongoing, and it’s unclear why the man was allegedly damaging property.

Bodycam footage of the shooting can be found on the YouTube page of the Phoenix Police Department. Viewer discretion is advised.

