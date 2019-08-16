TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are looking for a man who groped two female students at Arizona State University's Tempe campus Friday morning.

ASU police said a student reported a man reached around her and under her skirt while she was in the area of a parking structure on Rural Road shortly after 10 a.m.

Minutes later, police received another report of a man wrapping his arms around another student's waist and touching her rear while in the area of a nearby parking structure on McAllister Avenue.

An arrest has not been made, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man 30 to 40 years old with a slim build and long brown hair with buzzed sides and a bald spot on top.

He was last seen wearing a gray or green button-up polo or blue collared shirt and khaki pants or shorts, police said.

