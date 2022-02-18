Suspect shot, killed in Northern Arizona after fleeing Utah with woman's baby

When detectives made a traffic stop, a female quickly exited the car, telling police a man was in the backseat with her baby and he had a gun.

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — A suspect was shot and killed in northern Arizona on Thursday after police say he fled in a stolen vehicle with an infant in it.

The incident started in Utah when the Washington City Police Department was attempting to contact a suspect from a disorderly conduct incident where a firearm was brandished Saturday night, said a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators went to an address in St. George, Utah, where the suspect left in a small SUV, MCSO said.

When detectives followed and made a traffic stop, a female, who was an acquaintance of the suspect, quickly exited the car, telling police a man was in the backseat with her baby and he had a gun.

The suspect, identified as Oscar Alcantara, 30, got into the driver's seat and fled, MCSO said. Detectives followed the suspect through St. George, Santa Clara and into Mohave County in Arizona.

Around 2:24 p.m., Alcantara stopped on Old Highway 91 and E. Biasi Ranch Road near Beaver Dam then fled into an open field with the infant and a gun.

Officers were able to call Alcantara who was making threats to the infant and pointing a gun at him, MCSO said.

At least one officer shot at Alcantara, hitting and killing him, MCSO said. The suspect died at the scene.

The child appeared unharmed, MCSO said, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The investigation will be conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

