Suspect shot, killed by U.S. Marshals detective after Phoenix vehicle pursuit

The suspect allegedly fled after shoplifting from a Home Depot near Crimson Road and U.S. 60, DPS says.

PHOENIX — An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals Service detective on Wednesday evening, according to DPS.

The incident started when officers responded to a shoplifting call at a Home Depot in the area of Crimson Road and U.S. 60.

An officer saw the suspect grab power tools and leave the store. When the officer confronted the suspect, they allegedly pulled out a knife, DPS said.

The suspect picked the tools up after the officer backed away and got into his vehicle, fleeing northbound on Crimson Road, DPS said.

The suspect got into a roadway accident with a witness vehicle near Higley and Broadway Roads prompting a traffic stop attempt by the U.S. Marshals Service detective, DPS said.

The suspect allegedly continued to flee, entering U.S. 60 westbound toward Phoenix, DPS said.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop near Sky Harbor Airport. The U.S. Marshals detective gave the suspect demands resulting in the suspect allegedly attempting to flee again, DPS said.

The suspect was shot by the detective and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured.