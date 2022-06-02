Suspect shot dead by security guard in attempted robbery in Avondale

Authorities said the suspect tried robbing two men before he was shot and killed by a truck stop security guard.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after an attempted robbery turned violent at a truck stop in Avondale Sunday.

Around 4:46 a.m., the Avondale Police Department responded to shots fired at a Pilot truck stop on North 99th Avenue.

Police said 19-year-old Sidney Luckett tried to rob two men inside of the truck stop. While attempting to rob them, one of the men got in a physical struggle with Luckett. Officials said Luckett pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

An armed Pilot security guard intervened and Luckett then pointed the gun at the security guard, police said. As a result, the security guard shot Luckett, authorities said.

Luckett was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was shot was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.