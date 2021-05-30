Police shoot man during order of protection violation investigation

The man exchanged gunfire with officers after reportedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and goingto the home of his children, violating the protection order.

PHOENIX — A man is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital after being shot by an officer during an order of protection violation investigation, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene after the suspect's children called the department and said he was at the home, a violation of the order of protection served two weeks prior, the department said.

The man, only identified as a 42-year-old by police, reportedly engaged in gunfire with police when the first officer arrived at the scene, the department said. The suspect was injured in the exchange.

First aid was performed on the man when other officers arrived at the scene, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department when they arrived at the scene.

An on-scene investigation found that the suspect's vehicle had recently been set on fire and he had taken another vehicle at gunpoint near 28th Dr & Cactus Rd, detectives said.

The man forced the victim of the robbery to drive him to the home of his children, police said.

The victim was not injured and drove away once the suspect got out of the vehicle, the department said. No officers were hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story.

