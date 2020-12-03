PHOENIX — Authorities in Goodyear shot a 23-year-old man after he allegedly pulled a gun in front of officers early Thursday.

The Goodyear Police Department said 23-year-old Malaki Cox was shot and injured after he "displayed a gun" when officers responded to a suspicious activity call just after midnight.

Cox was allegedly trying to break into a woman's apartment near Dysart Road off Interstate 10.

When officers arrived on scene, Cox shoved an officer and fled on foot.

Cox allegedly pulled the gun during that pursuit.

He is in stable condition and expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

Goodyear Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community because the victim and suspect had a prior relationship.