A trooper shot and injured a suspect who led authorities on a pursuit in northern Arizona early Friday morning, including driving the wrong way on Interstate 40.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said late Friday that the suspect, who was only identified as a 35-year-old male from Virginia, was stopped in a commercial truck on I-40 east of Flagstaff around 7:30 a.m.

The trooper stopped the truck and trailer to conduct an inspection, but prior to the traffic stop, the trooper saw the driver and passenger "suspiciously" switch places with each other.

A citizen told the trooper while they were conducting the traffic stop that the occupants of the truck threw something onto the median before the stop. Troopers later found a package filled with a "powdery substance" in the median.

The two occupants were outside the truck during the traffic stop, but one of the occupants got back into the cab of the truck and fled.

Troopers followed the suspect, who drove the truck through the median several times to avoid tire deflation devices, attempted to run into troopers and even drove westbound on the I-40 eastbound.

A trooper went to the Walnut Canyon Road overpass on the I-40, where he waited for the suspect to approach and shot him.

The truck crashed into another vehicle after the shooting, but the injuries from the crash were minor.

The suspect is being treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.

He is facing charges including endangerment, aggravated assault, possession of narcotics, and unlawful flight.

According to the department, the suspect has a history of arrests in several states related to drugs, violent crimes and weapon violations.