Suspect in custody after shooting at Buckeye police

Police said 22-year-old Juan Daniel Ortega is facing aggravated assault charges.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A suspect is behind bars after shooting at a Buckeye police officer Thursday morning.

The Buckeye Police Department said just before 9:30 a.m, officers responded to a report of a man walking on Palo Verde Road near Southern Avenue who reportedly pointed a gun at a passing motorist.

Authorities said the arriving officer got out of their patrol vehicle and gave commands for the suspect to stop. Police said that’s when the suspect fired at the officer and the officer fired back.

A short time later, police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Juan Daniel Ortega, and recovered the weapon.

UPDATE: BPD responded to a call around 9:30am of an armed male threatening another male near Palo Verde/Southern. An officer involved shooting occurred. No one injured, suspect was taken into custody a short time later. The West Valley Incident Response Team is investigating. pic.twitter.com/UN94sH7qJF — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) June 2, 2022

The officer and suspect were not injured, police said. Ortega was transported to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

Officials said when released, Ortega will be booked on two counts of aggravated assault.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol, according to Buckeye police.

