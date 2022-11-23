Valley man convicted of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend's brother

Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez, 40, had been stalking his ex-girlfriend before he killed her brother in May 2020.

PHOENIX — A 40-year-old defendant has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend's brother in Phoenix two years ago.

Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court for fatally shooting 49-year-old Martin Lopez on May 24, 2020.

The defendant had been stalking the victim's sister and threatening to kill members of her family, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Cazares-Lopez drove by the victim's house and fired gunshots before driving away.

Court records show the victim's nephew went to his aid after the shooting. Martin Lopez then told his nephew that "your aunt's crazy boyfriend shot me," referring to Cazares-Lopez.

The defendant later pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.

"The family that this man left behind will forever mourn this loss and holding the person responsible for his death accountable is a step that I hope will help comfort them in the days, months, and years ahead,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement.

