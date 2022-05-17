Suspect rams MCSO vehicle with car before fleeing, deputies say

A deputy stopped the driver of the suspicious car at a gas station near Agua Fria Ranch Road and Olive Avenue.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The driver of a car with stolen plates allegedly rammed multiple vehicles, including a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department SUV, before fleeing on Tuesday.

A deputy stopped the driver of the suspicious car at a gas station near Agua Fria Ranch Road and Olive Avenue around 4:30 p.m. That's in Youngtown near the Agua Fria River.

The deputy waited for backup when authorities say the driver rammed a car in front of him and then reversed into the squad car before fleeing.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.

Authorities found the suspect car a short distance away, but the driver was missing.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call MCSO at (602) 876-1011.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

