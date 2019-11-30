At least one suspect is still on the loose after shooting at two security guards who were working at a hotel in north Phoenix on Friday evening.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting occurred in the area of 8100 N. Black Canyon Highway around 10:30 p.m.

Both male victims were working as security guards when the unknown suspect or suspects shot at them.

One of the victims shot back as the suspect or suspects drove away.

One of the victims sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other was uninjured.

A suspect description or a motive were not immediately known. The department said a vehicle description was "limited."

This story is developing. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.