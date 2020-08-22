Aggravated assault suspect arrested in Prescott

Robert Walker is accused of charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man suspected of multiple crimes was arrested around 2 p.m. on Friday following a multi-agency search.

Robert Walker was arrested for multiple charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

On Aug. 20, police were called to a La Quinta Inn on 4499 East Highway 69 after a female victim walked into the lobby bleeding from her head. Before officers arrived, the suspect came and he and the victim left together, police said.

Officers located the victim and suspect in a wooded area nearby and the suspect fled on foot from the scene, police said. They interviewed the victim, and she said she was intimidated to comply with the suspect's demands.