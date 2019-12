PHOENIX — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Phoenix near Glendale Avenue and the I-17 and the suspect is on the loose, police say.

According to Phoenix PD, officers arrived on the scene on Ocotillo Road to find Javon Hatcher suffering from a gunshot wound. Phoenix Fire transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Hatcher and the suspect.

The suspect, an adult male, is still on the loose.