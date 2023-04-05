Police identify suspect in death of Lauren Heike

A Maricopa County judge said the suspect, Zion Teasley, booked a flight to Detroit that was scheduled to leave Thursday night.

Police have identified 22-year-old Zion Teasley as the main suspect in the homicide investigation of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.

A Maricopa County judge at Teasley's preliminary hearing said police believe Teasley killed Heike based on photographic, cell phone and DNA evidence.

Teasley had also booked a flight to leave Phoenix and head to Detroit, the judge said. The flight was scheduled to leave Thursday night after police arrested him.

Teasley has previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery and disorderly conduct with a weapon charges in a 2020 robbery of a Phoenix Circle K, court documents show. Officials dismissed additional charges of kidnapping and third-degree burglary against him.

He served just over a year in prison and was released last November.

Heike's body was discovered close to a neighborhood near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said Heike went hiking Friday morning around 10 a.m. and was attacked from behind by the suspect.

