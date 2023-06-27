Suspect killed during standoff in Apache Junction

The incident happened at a home on South Acacia Road, according to officials.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A suspect is dead following a standoff with law enforcement officers in Apache Junction, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the incident began around 3:30 p.m. when deputies along with the Apache Junction police attempted to a suspect following a domestic violence incident earlier in the day. The suspect was driving recklessly in a motor home following the incident. During the encounter, he rammed a marked PCSO vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect then returned to his home on South Acacia Road and barricaded himself inside. He was seen by responding law enforcement armed with a knife and a handgun.

As a precaution neighbors near the house were evacuated.

The Pinal Regional SWAT Team was called in to assist.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect started a fire inside a detached garage at the home and the blaze spread to several other nearby structures.

"During negotiations, a deputy involved shooting occurred, and the suspect is deceased," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area of S. Acacia Road and E. Southern Avenue.