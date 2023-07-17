Phoenix police fatally shoot suspect

Police said that the shooting happened near 20th and Jackson streets when the suspect pulled a gun on responding officers.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot and killed a suspect Monday night. Officers reportedly used less-lethal force, but the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.

Phoenix police said no officers were hurt in the shooting near 20th and Jackson streets.

Officers initially responded to a hit-and-run call near 7th and Lincoln streets and found an unoccupied vehicle with empty shell casings inside. Witnesses on the scene described the suspect and told police which way he'd gone.

Police found the man near 20th and Jackson streets, and said that he was "acting erratically" and didn't follow commands. Police used a "less-lethal tool," but it had no effect, and the man allegedly pulled a gun on police officers.

It was at that point that officers shot the man. The suspect, only identified as a male in his 30s, died from his injuries on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. No other community members were hurt, police said.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting near 20th and Jackson Streets. Officers are not injured. Suspect was struck and currently receiving medical care. PIO will be enroute. Scene remains active. pic.twitter.com/ja9Q0jXKHp — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 18, 2023

