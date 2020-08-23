Suspect in officer-involved shooting has been arrested

A suspect who police say pointed a weapon at officers after threatening roommates was arrested.

PHOENIX — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting was arrested Thursday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a call at an apartment complex at about 4 p.m. where a man reported that his female roommate threatened him with a knife.

The suspect was identified as Hannah Kyyitan, 22, when police arrived to try and diffuse the situation, officers said.

Police said that they heard what sounded like gunshots before Kyyitan exited the building and pointed a weapon at officers. One officer fired and Kyyitan was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.