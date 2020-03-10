Suspect in hit-and-run arrested in Cottonwood

The driver who hit a 65-year-old bicyclist on Monday has been arrested.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Cottonwood police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on Monday morning.

The suspect allegedly struck a 65-year-old bicyclist before he fled and abandoned his truck, police said.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries including broken bones and numerous other scrapes, bumps and bruises, police said.

Police were able to identify the driver as Brandon Michael Mackinnon and offered a reward to anyone who could lead to his arrest, police said.

Mackinnon, 24, was arrested Friday evening after officers received a tip about his whereabouts, police said.

When officers arrived, they found that some people had Mackinnon pinned down so he could not leave prior to law enforcement's arrival, police said.