Suspect in hit-and-run arrested in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Cottonwood police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on Monday morning.
The suspect allegedly struck a 65-year-old bicyclist before he fled and abandoned his truck, police said.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries including broken bones and numerous other scrapes, bumps and bruises, police said.
Police were able to identify the driver as Brandon Michael Mackinnon and offered a reward to anyone who could lead to his arrest, police said.
Mackinnon, 24, was arrested Friday evening after officers received a tip about his whereabouts, police said.
When officers arrived, they found that some people had Mackinnon pinned down so he could not leave prior to law enforcement's arrival, police said.
Mackinnon was taken into custody and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, criminal damage and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.