PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal road rage shooting in Glendale has turned himself in to police.

Police say 22-year-old Daddy Alexander Felix of Phoenix surrendered Monday.

He's accused of killing 18-year-old Phoenix resident Alexander Pettygrove on Saturday.

Police say a passenger in Pettygrove's vehicle — 18-year-old Sam Luviano-Gonzalez — was shot in the leg and is recovering.

Police found a vehicle that had crashed into a wall outside of a gas station with two 18-year-old victims inside and both appeared to have been shot.

They identified the driver as Pettygrove, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation involving occupants of the two cars before the shooting.

They say an SUV pulled up beside Pettygrove's sedan at an intersection and angry words were exchanged.

This is the second fatal road rage shooting in the Phoenix area in as many weeks.

