A man was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly holding a woman hostage and threatening himself with a gun inside a car in a Phoenix high school parking lot, police said.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a call of a fight inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Moon Valley High School around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

The incident did not involve students or school activity.

Lewis said the man, who was not identified, was armed and not letting his passenger, a woman, leave the car.

The woman also told police that the man was threatening himself with a gun.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man outside of the vehicle, along and acting erratically.

The man dropped his gun and surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

He is expected to be booked into jail on domestic violence charges, Lewis added.

The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries from allegedly being assaulted by the suspect, Lewis said.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, here are some resources available to you. Keep in mind your computer use or call history may be monitored. You may want to use a trusted friend's computer or a computer at a public library to navigate the sites below.

Once it's safe to do so, follow the links to learn more.

- Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: azcadv.org

Their helpline is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Online chat is available 24/7 here.

- How to get a protection order in Maricopa County if you're a survivor of domestic violence: azlawhelp.org



- Here are the rules for obtaining a protection order in Arizona

- Find legal advocacy, emergency shelter and housing intervention services in Arizona for survivors of domestic violence: des.az.gov

- Where to take your pets if you are entering a domestic violence shelter: Arizona Humane Society Project Safehouse

Call 911 if you are in danger.