Suspect identified in double Sunnyslope stabbing

Bryan Davis has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on two cases of Aggravated Assault.

PHOENIX — Bryan Davis has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault after stabbing a man and a woman in Sunnyslope on Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police officers were called to an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road. There they found a man and a woman with stab wounds. The two were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, the two had gotten into a confrontation with their neighbor, Bryan Davis, because they heard him banging on their wall. That encounter escalated to violence when Davis stabbed the pair.

After stabbing the two, Davis went back into his apartment where he refused to respond to officers until they obtained a search warrant.

Once officers returned with the warrant, Davis gave up and was arrested.

As of the last update, the victims remain in critical condition.

