Suspect identified in double Sunnyslope stabbing

PHOENIX — Bryan Davis has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault after stabbing a man and a woman in Sunnyslope on Saturday morning.
Phoenix Police officers were called to an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road. There they found a man and a woman with stab wounds. The two were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to reports, the two had gotten into a confrontation with their neighbor, Bryan Davis, because they heard him banging on their wall. That encounter escalated to violence when Davis stabbed the pair.
After stabbing the two, Davis went back into his apartment where he refused to respond to officers until they obtained a search warrant.
Once officers returned with the warrant, Davis gave up and was arrested.
Davis has been booked in Maricopa County Jail for two cases of aggravated assault.
As of the last update, the victims remain in critical condition.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.
Get to know 12 News
At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.
12 News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.
We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.
12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.
Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12 News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.