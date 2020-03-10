Suspect identified in murder of woman in Scottsdale

Police are searching for the victim's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Charles Haeger, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are searching for a man believed to be the primary suspect in the murder of a woman in Scottsdale on Friday.

The suspect, 37-year-old Charles Haeger, was reportedly seen leaving the victim's room after gunshots were fired. The victim's roommate reportedly saw Haeger holding a handgun before the roommate escaped out the back of the residence and called 9-1-1.

Haeger should be considered armed and dangerous, the Scottsdale Police Department said. Haeger's vehicle was found unoccupied near Flagstaff on Saturday.

Haeger was described as a white man, 6 foot 1 inch tall, medium build with short brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt.