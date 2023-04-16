Suspect dead after being shot by Scottsdale police

Scottsdale police said no officers were hurt in the incident near Hayden and McDowell roads.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said a suspect has died after being shot by police Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened after officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving an armed suspect at a residence near Hayden and McDowell roads.

Police said officers got the call at about 6:45 p.m. and arrived at the scene around 6:50 p.m. The suspect was shot shortly after at 6:51 p.m.

Police said after being shot; the suspect fell down to the ground. Officers and emergency services attempted to aid the individual but were unsuccessful, and the suspect died from their injuries. Police said no officers were injured.

Both officers involved are patrol officers. One has a year and a half of service, while the second has three years of service.

Police said the shooting happened just west of Hohokam Elementary School. Police are uncertain if classes for the school will be affected on Monday.

Investigators will be on the scene throughout the night, interviewing witnesses and neighbors and investigating what led to the incident.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

This is an isolated incident. While there is no known ongoing threat to the community, we ask that nearby residents and other stay away from the area at this time. https://t.co/8Pw1IisR9t — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 17, 2023

