PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after one of its officers shot a suspect near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 24th Street and Buckeye Road around 5:45 p.m. Police say one suspect was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.



No officers were hurt during the incident.

Roads in the area have been closed off as investigators look into what led up to the shooting.

Police aren’t searching for any additional suspects.

RELATED: Man dead after being shot in Chandler home

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting in west Phoenix

RELATED: Teen dies after unsupervised kids get ahold of gun and it goes off, police say