The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near Mountain Vista Park and 48th Street.

PHOENIX — A suspect was rushed to the hospital after a shooting involving a Phoenix police officer happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say no officers were hurt during the incident, but the suspect was hospitalized and their condition isn't known.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.