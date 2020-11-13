Suspect hospitalized after being shot by police in Phoenix

Police say the armed suspect took off running after being approached by officers and pulled out a gun.

PHOENIX — Police say an armed suspect has been hospitalized after he was shot by officers in Phoenix on Friday morning.

According to Phoenix PD, it happened around 6 a.m. when officers saw a man and a woman fighting near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers approached the man and the man took off running and pulled out a gun, Phoenix PD says.

The man refused to stop and led officers on a foot chase through a parking lot and toward traffic on 19th Avenue.

According to police, the man pointed the gun at himself and officers told him to put it down but he didn't comply.

Officers then fired their weapons, striking the man.

Phoenix Fire transported the man to the hospital in critical but stable condition.