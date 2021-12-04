Suspect flees after shooting at Fry's warehouse in Tolleson

The male suspect fled on foot from the Fry's warehouse located near Van Buren Street and 99th Avenue, police say.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — Tolleson police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting at a Fry's warehouse near Van Buren Street and 99th Avenue on Sunday night.

According to police, two employees of the Fry's got into a dispute. One allegedly shot the other multiple times before fleeing.

Police say that the suspect is outstanding and the victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.