Records reveal brutal new details of recent shooting at a Phoenix gas station

Eduardo Quintero is accused of murder after shooting another man, walking away, and coming back to shoot him again at a Phoenix gas station, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Recently released court documents have given new details on an apparently calculated shooting outside of a Phoenix gas station that left one man dead over the weekend.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Eduardo Quintero was seen by multiple witnesses shooting another man at a gas station on North Cave Creek Road.

Quintero walked through the gas station parking lot when he turned to where the victim, identified as 57-year-old Joseph Patruno, was standing at one of the pumps.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

According to the documents, the victim wasn't seen with any weapons and there wasn't a "physical confrontation" between the two. Instead, surveillance video showed Quintero raising a handgun and shooting the man multiple times.

Quintero then started to walk around the bed of the victim's pickup truck but returned to where the victim was laying to once again shoot the man with an unknown number of rounds.

Once more Quintero started to leave, but then went back to the victim and shot him repeatedly for the third time, documents showed.

After the shooting, Quintero entered the gas station where he told the woman working at the counter that he was turning himself in. He then emptied his pockets, including a chrome revolver, onto the counter.

Police arrested Quintero when they arrived on the scene and booked him into Maricopa County Jail on charges of 1st-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Quintero was previously convicted on charges of burglary, misconduct involving weapons, and aggravated assault.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Up to Speed