Suspect hospitalized, no officers hurt in shooting involving Phoenix police

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting near I-17 and Cactus Road.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect has been transported to the hospital, and no officers have been hurt, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.

This is the 24th police shooting in Maricopa County this year and the 13th involving Phoenix police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

@PhoenixPolice have shut down 28th Street at Cactus for their investigation.



Parking lot of nearby shopping strip is also roped off.



Still awaiting more details from police.#News #AZ #Police #Valley pic.twitter.com/fGMRA4Jefv — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) April 20, 2023

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 28th Drive and Laurel Lane. Officers are uninjured. Suspect is down and currently being transported to the hospital. PIO enroute. Staging location to follow. pic.twitter.com/AAxRxj1RJ9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 20, 2023

