Suspect ‘down’ after Phoenix police shooting, authorities say

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Cactus Road and 24th Street around 7:30 p.m.

PHOENIX — A suspect was shot in north Phoenix after some sort of incident involving police Sunday night.

Few details have been shared by police, but they said the suspect has been injured.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but no officers have been hurt.

Neighbors reported as many as four gunshots erupting in rapid succession.

Police say traffic in the area is being restricted while investigators figure out what happened.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

