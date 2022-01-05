1 person detained in South Phoenix police shooting

PHOENIX — Authorities said one person has been detained in a police shooting in South Phoenix Sunday.
The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting occurred near 19th and Southern avenues.
Reports of the shooting came in around noon. Police said "no one else (was) injured."
Officials have not released the following information:
- What led up to the shooting
- The identity of the suspect
- The extent of injuries
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.
