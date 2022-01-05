1 person detained in South Phoenix police shooting

Reports of the shooting came in around noon Sunday from the area of 19th and Southern avenues.

PHOENIX — Authorities said one person has been detained in a police shooting in South Phoenix Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting occurred near 19th and Southern avenues.

Reports of the shooting came in around noon. Police said "no one else (was) injured."

Officials have not released the following information:

What led up to the shooting

The identity of the suspect

The extent of injuries

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

