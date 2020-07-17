Suspect dead, 2 FBI agents injured after shooting

Two special agents were executing a federal search and arrest warrant when they were shot and injured.

PHOENIX — A suspect is dead and two FBI agents were injured after a shooting in Mesa early Friday.

The FBI said two special agents were executing a federal search and arrest warrant near Broadway and Dobson roads around 6 a.m. The two agents were shot while executing the warrant, officials said.

One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated on scene for minor injuries. The subject, whom FBI officials called a suspected serial bank robber, was found dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. It was not immediately known how the suspect died.

No one involved was identified.

The investigation is ongoing.