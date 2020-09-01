Editor's note: The above video is from a Dec. 13 newscast.

A former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting on campus is scheduled to change his plea at a court hearing.

It's unclear what plea Steven Jones will enter Thursday.

He was facing trial later this month on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Jones has acknowledged firing the shots that killed a 20-year-old man in October 2015 and injuring three other students.

Jones has said he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors have painted Jones as the aggressor.

The shooting initially stoked fears of a mass shooting at the school in Flagstaff that has more than 25,000 students.

