Man charged for negligent homicide after accidental shooting

The suspect in an accidental shooting in the early hours of Friday morning turns himself in, police say.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man who turned himself in after an accidental shooting that left one dead.

On Friday morning around 1:40 a.m., Austin Evans, 19, was in his apartment with friends when he pulled out a gun to show them, police said.

One of the friends, 19-year-old Shekeedren Bryant, began playing with the firearm when it fired. Evans was struck and died on the scene, police said.

Bryant initially fled. He eventually returned and contacted officers to admit his involvement, police said.